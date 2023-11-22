D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $19.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,438 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after buying an additional 309,721 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $146.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,957. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.