D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $17.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,962,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 142,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 971,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,147,000 after buying an additional 76,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latigo Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Latigo Investments LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,566. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

