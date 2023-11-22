Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $18,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,355,000 after acquiring an additional 108,837 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. 57,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,417. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

