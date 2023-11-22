D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 16,217 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. 62,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,118. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

