Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.79. 125,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,222. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

