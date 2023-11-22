D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 84.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,576 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. 1,137,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,918,636. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

