The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GS traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $336.49. The stock had a trading volume of 137,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,797. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

