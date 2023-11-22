Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,336 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.11% of Ares Capital worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 44.7% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 118,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 512,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

