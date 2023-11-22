D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $11.22 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:SHEL traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $64.52. 1,422,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.20.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

