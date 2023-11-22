Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Position Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,091,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,033 shares during the last quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 729,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,988,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,687 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 59,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $20.89 during trading on Wednesday. 344,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

