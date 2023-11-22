JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,532,826 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.26% of CMS Energy worth $1,245,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 85.6% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. 162,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.