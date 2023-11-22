JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.29 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,324,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662,419 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.25% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,290,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,362,000 after buying an additional 303,787 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VCIT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 628,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

