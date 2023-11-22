JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Baker Hughes worth $1,663,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. 993,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,879,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,414,400 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

