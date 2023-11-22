JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.17 Billion Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 16.42% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $2,168,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $62.22. 837,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,092,666. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $53.27 and a one year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

