Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 54,800 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 983,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,015. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

