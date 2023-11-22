Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys New Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 68.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 354,358 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 71.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth $1,715,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth $2,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. 66,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,269.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,269.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $366,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,796 shares in the company, valued at $34,052,182.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,560 shares of company stock worth $2,199,234. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flywire

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

