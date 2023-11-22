Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 9,500 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $636.84. 13,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $546.84 and a 200 day moving average of $528.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $361.62 and a 12-month high of $642.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

