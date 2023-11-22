Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $7.68 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 97,798.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after purchasing an additional 266,613,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,895,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4,708.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,857,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after buying an additional 349,150 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.55.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 64,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.27. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

