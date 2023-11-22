Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 1,600 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hubbell by 42.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 3,204.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hubbell by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after acquiring an additional 410,883 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $90,375,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,914. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.82.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.43.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

