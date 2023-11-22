Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 90.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 910.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

IDEX stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.00. The stock had a trading volume of 361,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.79 and its 200 day moving average is $209.04. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

