Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Lifted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $15,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,929,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $136,489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.18. 38,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,152. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.12.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Techne

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

