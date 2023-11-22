Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.21. The company had a trading volume of 57,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,774. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 172.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average is $90.85.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

