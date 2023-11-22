Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 61,915 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,356 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Tripadvisor worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. 167,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

