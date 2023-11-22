Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.91. 369,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,209. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

