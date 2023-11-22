FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 564,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,886 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of FIGS worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $78,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 419,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $78,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 419,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,714 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $457,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,217,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,770 shares of company stock worth $901,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIGS traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. 165,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,219. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

