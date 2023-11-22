IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stake Decreased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IAC worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 4,939.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IAC by 165.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 20.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in IAC by 52.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. 22,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,038. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IAC

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.