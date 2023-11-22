Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 21,715 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,581 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,715 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,567,240,000 after purchasing an additional 520,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,030,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,845,000 after purchasing an additional 675,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.38. 978,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average is $139.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $157.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.84.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

