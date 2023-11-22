Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,937 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,389,832 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $152,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $1,307,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 181,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,087. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

