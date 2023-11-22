DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,682 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,707,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,463,000 after purchasing an additional 109,634 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 113.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 46,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $5,174,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,210.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $5,174,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,210.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,283,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 862,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,154,301 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,714. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $96.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

