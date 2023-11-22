Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 151,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $416,617.39. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,685,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,592,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 636,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,272 in the last ninety days.

Shares of BCAT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 27,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $15.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

