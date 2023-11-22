Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,977 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vipshop worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 19.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 8.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 3.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 230,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 151.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 357,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,454. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIPS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC raised their target price on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

