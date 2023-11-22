Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.38. The stock had a trading volume of 127,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,732. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

