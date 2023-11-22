Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.38. The stock had a trading volume of 127,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,732. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.