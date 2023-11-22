Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 180,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

