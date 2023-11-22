Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 63,582 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 41,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,731. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

