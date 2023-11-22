Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 43,700 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 723,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orange by 384.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orange by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Orange by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Orange Price Performance

NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. 41,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Orange Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

