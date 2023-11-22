PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 22,202 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $101,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.59. 27,085,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,340,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $745.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

