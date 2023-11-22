PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 57,349 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,349 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $102,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $185.27. The stock had a trading volume of 712,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,435. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $161.56 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

