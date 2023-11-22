PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 18,052 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $105,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.68. 311,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.86. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

