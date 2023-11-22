iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.80% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $108,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $94.80. 16,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

