The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,877,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $111,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. 202,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

