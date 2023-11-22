Netrum Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for about $47.02 or 0.00129516 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Netrum has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $100.61 million and approximately $12,703.31 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Netrum (NTR) is a cryptocurrency . Netrum has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Netrum is 47.60469512 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $10,903.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

