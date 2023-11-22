PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 18,669 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $111,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.05.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $631,735 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.28. 116,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.16. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

