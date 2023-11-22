Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.53-$1.59 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 91.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,765.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,122,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

