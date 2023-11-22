ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 194,291 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194,291 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Argus increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

LIN stock opened at $408.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $414.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

