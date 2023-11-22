Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of STZ opened at $234.27 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

