ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $11.03 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5,833.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

NYSE:EXR opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.