The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $36.32.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

