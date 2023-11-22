ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $11.13 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,682 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,130,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Manhattan Associates as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 76.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,789.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 96,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

MANH opened at $223.29 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $224.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.