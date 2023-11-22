MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $98.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

