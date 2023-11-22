MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.